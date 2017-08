A 100-ton ship sank off the coast of Hirado, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Tuesday morning and five people remain missing, NHK reported, citing the Sasebo Coast Guard office.

One man on board was rescued by a nearby fishing boat and was taken to a hospital, NHK said. The man said the vessel had five others on board when it went down shortly before 4 a.m., but they remain unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard is carrying out a search for the five, the broadcaster said.