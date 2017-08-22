Iraqi forces expect to face 2,000 Islamic State fighters as they close in on Tal Afar

Iraqi forces made significant progress as they closed in on the Islamic State-held town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, the U.S.-led coalition and an Iraqi military spokesman said Monday.

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, a coalition spokesman, told The Associated Press that Iraqi forces have retaken some 250 sq. km (95 sq. miles) from the extremist group since the operation began early Sunday, though they have not yet pushed into the town itself.

“As we get into the urban areas — as we saw in Mosul and Raqqa — that’s where we’ll see the pace slow down, that’s where (IS) have placed their defenses,” he said.

The spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, said troops recaptured six villages located a few kilometers from the urban areas of Tal Afar. He said militants deployed suicide car bombers, road side bombs and mortars to slow down the advancing troops.

Citing intelligence, Rasool estimated the number of IS militants inside the town at around 2,000 fighters.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces drove IS from Mosul last month after a grueling, nine-month campaign to retake the country’s second largest city. U.S.-allied forces are currently battling IS in the Syrian city of Raqqa, the extremists’ de facto capital.

Dillon said most of the territory retaken in the operation has been in the Kisik junction area to the east of the town.

Tal Afar, about 150 km (93 miles) east of the Syrian border, is in one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq.

Some 49,000 people have fled the Tal Afar district since April, according to the United Nations, sparking concern the displaced will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis that erupted during the Mosul operation. Nearly a million people remain displaced by the campaign to retake Mosul.