Three found dead in Akita apartment blaze; pair unaccounted for

At least three people were killed and two others remain unaccounted for after a fire engulfed an apartment building in Akita Prefecture early Tuesday, police and firefighters said.

Of the 25 residents of the building in the city of Yokote, 20 were contacted after the fire, which left 10 people injured, the police said.

“The blaze was large and (the apartment) was filled with smoke with sputtering sounds,” a 21-year-old man living in the neighborhood said.

The apartment is located about 1 km southeast of JR Yokote Station.