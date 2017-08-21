40% of Japan’s underpopulated municipalities deemed sustainable

More than 40 percent of underpopulated municipalities in Japan are considered sustainable over the three decades to 2045, thanks to migration and settling promotion measures, according to a private think tank.

A total of 328 municipalities will be able to maintain at least 90 percent of their population levels as of 2015 and achieve drops in the shares of elderly people in their total populations over the period to 2045, the Research Institute for Sustainable Communities said in a report released Monday.

They account for 41.2 percent of all municipalities designated as depopulated by the central government in April 2016.

Meanwhile, 46.5 percent, or 371 municipalities, will see their populations more than halve over the three decades, the report says.

The estimates were based on national census data taken in 2010 and 2015.

The census data showed that 41.0 percent, or 327 municipalities, saw populations of young women who were between 25 and 34 in 2010 increase over the half decade, the report also said.

The institute compiled the long-term estimates under a baseline scenario in which the trend of population changes between 2010 and 2015 will continue until 2045.

Of the depopulated municipalities, 13 are considered able to meet three key conditions for sustainability — maintaining a total population of at least 90 percent of the 2015 level, keeping the child population roughly unchanged and lowering the share of elderly residents.

The number rises to 328 with the addition of municipalities deemed able to satisfy the three conditions if they can shore up their populations by 1 percent from the levels predicted under their baseline scenarios.

The estimates compare with a bleak forecast released in 2014 by another think tank, the Japan Policy Council, that 896 municipalities face the risk of extinction as the populations of young women there are seen more than halving by 2040.

“Bright signs have emerged in remote islands and mountainous areas” that are said to face extinction risk, the Research Institute for Sustainable Communities said.

But “the situation remains severe in general,” the institute also said. “It is important to make regional efforts to increase settlers.”