Ex-head of Osaka school operator faces another fraud-related arrest

The former chief of the school operator embroiled in a scandal involving its discounted purchase of government land faced a new arrest warrant Monday for defrauding subsidies from the Osaka Prefectural Government, investigative sources said.

Yasunori Kagoike, the 64-year-old former head of Moritomo Gakuen, and his 60-year-old wife, Junko, allegedly swindled about ¥92.5 million, the sources said. The couple were indicted Monday for fraudulently obtaining subsidies from the central government.

The couple came into the spotlight earlier this year over the school operator’s purchase of public land in Osaka Prefecture to open an elementary school with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, a plan that has since fizzled.

Abe has denied his or his wife’s involvement in the controversially land deal.

Investigations into the Kagoikes have centered on the subsidy fraud, and they were first arrested July 31 for allegedly swindling around ¥56 million in central government subsidies by padding the expenses for building the elementary school.

The latest arrest warrant is based on a prefectural government criminal complaint filed in May that Kagoike fraudulently secured about ¥62 million in subsidies between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2016 for a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen in the city of Osaka.

Following investigations, prosecutors found that more funds than claimed by the prefectural government had been swindled, according to the sources.

The Osaka Municipal Government has also filed a criminal complaint that Kagoike fraudulently obtained slightly over ¥4.3 million in subsidies it provided to the kindergarten.

Regarding the controversial land deal, Moritomo Gakuen acquired the 8,770-sq.-meter plot in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, in June last year for ¥134 million, roughly 14 percent of its appraised value, following negotiations with the Finance Ministry’s regional bureau in Osaka.

The prosecutors are looking into whether officials at the bureau may have committed breach of trust in the deal.