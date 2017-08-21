China to relaunch one of the world’s fastest bullet trains

China is relaunching one of the world’s fastest bullet trains, running at 350 kph.

The trains will service the route from Beijing to Shanghai starting next month, making the 1,250-km journey in just four hours, 30 minutes. Other routes are being added.

China first ran trains at 350 kph in August 2008, but cut speeds back to 250 to 300 kph in 2011 following a two-train collision near the city of Wenzhou that killed 40 people and injured 191.

China has laid more than 20,000 km of high-speed rail, with a target of adding another 10,000 km by 2020.

China has spent an estimated $360 billion on high-speed rail, building by far the largest network in the world.