Japan’s industry group urges lenders to take stricter measures against ballooning consumer debt

The Japan Financial Services Association urges consumer lenders that guarantee unsecured loans on bank cards to implement stricter approval measures in order to prevent clients from taking on excessive debt, according to sources on Monday.

The move by Japan’s nonbank lending industry group comes amid concerns about the increasing number of people with multiple loans.

The consumer lenders will be urged to strengthen checks on the purpose of borrowing before deciding whether to offer loan guarantees, and to improve consulting services for low-income earners.

Banks usually have card-loan guarantee contracts with consumer finance firms, relying on their knowledge of retail lending operations.

Under the contracts, banks pay guarantee fees to consumer lenders, which would repay card loans on behalf of borrowers while working to collect money from them, if they fall into arrears.

Loans on bank cards are not subject to the loan ceiling of a third of annual income under the country’s money lending business law.

In March, the Japanese Bankers Association called on member banks to get accurate information on loan applicants’ incomes. Major banks, in response, have decided to require applicants to submit income certificates for loans of over ¥500,000, compared with those of over ¥2 million to ¥3 million previously.

As some banks may be slow to take such steps, the lending industry group will call on them through their loan guarantee firms to introduce stricter standards on the submission of income certificates.

According to the Bank of Japan, the total value of outstanding bank card loans came to ¥5.68 trillion at the end of June — the highest level in 19 years.