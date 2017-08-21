Dollar slips below ¥109 on uncertainty over Trump administration policies

The dollar gave up its early gains to slip below ¥109 in Tokyo trading late Monday, due partly to lingering uncertainty over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.93-94, down from ¥109.05-05 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1739-1740, up from $1.1724-1726, and at ¥127.89-89, almost unchanged from ¥127.86-88.

The dollar rose to around ¥109.40 in early trading after hitting a four-month low near ¥108.60 in New York trading on Friday on the back of a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates reflecting investor concerns over the policy management of the Trump administration.

Currency players moved to buy back the dollar following Friday’s resignation of Steve Bannon, the controversial chief strategist who helped Trump to win the presidential election in November last year, market sources said.

After falling below ¥109.20, the dollar rose back to around ¥109.40 in midmorning trading thanks to buying from Japanese importers. But the greenback gave up its early gains, dampened by falls in Tokyo stock prices.

“Investors found it difficult to buy the dollar for now as worries about the Trump administration have not been wiped out,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

After moving in a narrow range around ¥109.10-20 in the afternoon, the dollar dropped below ¥109 in late hours due to selling from European players.

“The dollar-yen rate is expected to be range-bound for the time being, with market players likely to refrain from trading actively until the Jackson Hole meeting,” a Japanese bank official said, referring to a three-day symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Friday, where U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and other central bank policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.