Nikkei drops to new three-month low amid North Korea risks

Stocks extended their losing streak to a fourth session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions over North Korea, with the key Nikkei average hitting a fresh three-month closing low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average fell 77.28 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at 19,393.13, its lowest finish since May 1. On Friday, the key market gauge plunged 232.22 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended down 2.17 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,595.19, after falling 17.46 points the previous trading day.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed in the market as a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea began on Monday, brokers said.

Vigilant against a possible missile launch by North Korea in response to the drill, investors refrained from buying stocks actively, they said.

“It’s not surprising if Pyongyang fires a missile during the drill as it previously did,” said Tsuyoshi Horota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The market will come under selling pressure “temporarily” if a missile is launched, but it would soon wipe out such losses, Horota said.

Investor sentiment was battered by growing uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic agenda following the dismissal of his controversial key adviser Steve Bannon on Friday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

The Tokyo market’s downside was supported by buying of small- and mid-cap issues, Horota said.

Although the key market gauges ended lower, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,038 to 852 in the TSE’s first section, while 133 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.406 billion shares from 1.671 billion shares on Friday.

Japan Tobacco fell 1.6 percent on dismal cigarette sales data for July, released on Friday.

Megabank group Mitsubishi UFJ, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine and brokerage firm Nomura were also downbeat.

By contrast, oil companies Inpex, Showa Shell, Idemitsu and JXTG Holdings attracted purchases due to higher crude oil prices.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery were also on the plus side on the back of growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 80 points to 19,360.