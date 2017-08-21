Global beer output was down for third year in 2016 on falling demand: Kirin survey

Global beer production dropped for the third straight year in 2016, a survey by Kirin Holdings Co. has found.

Beer consumption soared in emerging economies, such as Vietnam and Mexico, but dropped in China, the United States and other leading markets.

According to the poll that covered 171 countries and regions, global beer production in 2016 totaled just over 190.9 million kiloliters, down 0.6 percent from the year before.

Output plunged 3.7 percent in China as beer demand failed to grow due to market saturation and the unfavorable weather.

In the United States, production fell 0.7 percent. Popularity of craft beer has risen, suggesting that an increasing number of U.S. consumers have shifted to enjoy tasting rather than drinking in quantity, Kirin said.

Japanese beer output, including quasi-beer products, dropped 2.1 percent.

From 2006, it shrank 15.5 percent, reflecting the fact that other alcoholic beverages, such as shochu (distilled spirits), gained market shares. The country became the seventh largest beer maker for 14 years in a row.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s production jumped 11.2 percent from 2015 and over threefold from 2006, on the back of fast growth in national income and a high proportion of young people in the population.

In Mexico, beer production climbed 8.1 percent.