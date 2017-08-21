Don’t like our rules? Then leave, China newspaper says after criticism over U.K. journal’s censorship

The censorship in China of hundreds of academic papers from a prominent journal will have little impact because readership is so small, but if Western institutions don’t like the way things are done in China they can leave, the state-run Global Times newspaper said in an editorial Monday.

The editorial appeared after news that Cambridge University Press (CUP) had blocked access on its site in China to a list of some 300 papers and book reviews from the China Quarterly that the Chinese government had asked to be removed.

CUP said it complied so that the larger body of its academic and educational materials could remain available in China. But critics argue that the publisher had undermined the principles of academic freedom and independence and lent its name to China’s censorship efforts.

The articles and book reviews touched on subjects deemed sensitive by the Chinese government, including the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square, the 1965-75 Cultural Revolution, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet.

“Western institutions have the freedom to choose. If they don’t like the Chinese way, they can stop engaging with us,” said the editorial in the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid under the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper.

“If they think China’s Internet market is so important that they can’t miss out, they need to respect Chinese law and adapt to the Chinese way.”

The Chinese version of the editorial characterized the clash of principles as a “contest of power.”

“Time will tell who’s right and who’s wrong,” it said.

News about the decision by CUP, the centuries-old publishing arm of Cambridge University, set off a torrent of criticism including from overseas scholars of Chinese affairs.

The furor comes against a tightening of controls by President Xi Jinping’s government over a wide range of society that could feed opposition to the ruling Communist Party, including lawyers who take on sensitive cases, nongovernmental organizations and churches.

Academics say that in that time, universities, which have long endured some degree of political interference, have also come under increased supervision, including regular monitoring in classrooms and ideological audits.

Some scholars are using an online petition to urge CUP to restore the politically sensitive articles removed from its website in China.

Christopher Balding, an associate professor in economics at Peking University HSBC Business School in Shenzhen, said he started a petition to bring pressure on not just CUP, but also universities and academics who interact with China as well as Chinese universities and academics “to stand up to” censorship by the Chinese government.

With Chinese universities increasingly hiring internationally, Beijing is concerned “that these universities are not going to have the ideological adherence to what Beijing wants them to say,” Balding said.

The petition circulating among academics calls on CUP to turn down censorship requests from the Chinese government. It says that academics and universities reserve the right to boycott CUP and related journals if it gives into the Chinese government’s demands.

The petition says the academics believe in the free and open exchange of ideas and information and that it is “disturbing … that China is attempting to export its censorship on topics that do not fit its preferred narrative.”

“The fundamental driver of this … is simply to exercise control, to try to impose what they think is the correct way of thinking,” said Balding. He said that scholars in China who really want to read the papers will still be able to access the articles through their networks of colleagues or by skirting the Great Firewall.

However, “the signal is being sent: ‘we don’t want Chinese scholars publishing on this,'” said Balding. “You will mostly likely see a decline in basically any scholarly work on these particular issues.”

By Monday, more than 200 people had signed the 3-day-old petition on change.org.

President Xi Jinping has tightened China’s already strict censorship since coming to power in 2012 as he seeks to cement the Communist Party’s grip on power.