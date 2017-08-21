Ten sailors missing after Yokosuka-based U.S. warship collides with tanker off Singapore

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, collided with a merchant vessel east of Singapore on Monday, leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured, the navy said.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca around 6:24 a.m., the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Initial reports indicated that the McCain had sustained damage near the rear on its port, or left-hand, side.

“The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port,” the 7th Fleet said.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in coordination with local authorities, it said, adding that Singapore Navy ships and helicopters, a coast guard vessel and tug boats were in the area to assist.

“MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding,” the statement said, adding that the incident would be investigated.

The ship had been transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

“Our first priority is determining the safety of the ship and crew,” Adm. John Richardson, the U.S. Navy’s chief of naval operations, said on Twitter. “As more information is learned, we will share it.”

The containership involved in the crash is a Liberian-flagged tanker used for transporting oil and chemicals and weighing over 30,000 tons, according to industry website Marine Traffic.

The Strait of Malacca, between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, is notoriously difficult to navigate because of congested traffic and reported episodes of piracy in recent years.

This latest incident comes just two months after the USS Fitzgerald’s collision with a Philippine-flagged containership in the middle of the night off the coast of Japan.

Seven U.S. sailors were killed in the incident and just last week the navy relieved the Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, executive officer and senior enlisted sailor for mistakes that led to the deadly crash.

Aside from the Fitzgerald crash, the U.S. military has seen a number of incidents in the Pacific in recent months.

On Aug. 5, a U.S. MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia, killing three marines. Earlier in the month, a sailor aboard the USS Stethem guided-missile destroyer also went missing, while in June a U.S. sailor who sparked a 50-hour man-overboard search off Japan was found to be hiding on his ship, the USS Shiloh.

The USS McCain is named after John S. McCain, Sr., and John S. McCain, Jr., both admirals in the U.S. Navy, and the grandfather and father, respectively, of the current Arizona senator.

The senator tweeted that he and his wife were “keeping America’s sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight — appreciate the work of search & rescue crews.”