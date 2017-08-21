Shiga pair served fresh warrants in Nagoya woman’s robbery-murder

Two suspects in custody for allegedly dumping the body of a 53-year-old woman in Shiga Prefecture were served fresh arrest warrants Sunday for robbery and murder, police said.

The police have not made clear whether Ichiya Nishida, 21, and an 18-year-old male have owned up to the latest charge. The two initially hinted at their involvement in murdering Miyuki Noda, a part-time worker from Nagoya, according to the police.

The name of the 18-year-old suspect has been withheld because he is a minor under Japanese law.

The police alleged the two suspects conspired to strangle Noda on the evening of June 18 in a mountain forest at a spot close to the town of Taga where her body was found, and robbed her of her belongings, including money, a bag and a smartphone.

Her wallet without cash, a bag and other belongings have been found at Nishida’s house, according to investigative sources.

Nishida is believed to have become acquainted with Noda through a seminar about the virtual currency bitcoin around last spring.

Noda disappeared on June 18 after attending a seminar about sales of cosmetics and other matters in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture.

After Noda went missing, Nishida transferred her bitcoin to his account and changed it into cash worth some ¥300,000 ($2,700), the sources said.

Her body is believed to have been discarded around June 20, and was found on July 31.

The two suspects, both from Shiga, were arrested Aug. 1 on suspicion of abandoning Noda’s corpse.