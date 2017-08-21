Prince Akishino, Princess Mako visit southern Hungary farm, take buggy tour

Prince Akishino and his eldest daughter, Princess Mako, visited a farm in Bugac, southern Hungary, on Sunday.

Although it was raining, the Imperial father and daughter enjoyed riding on a horse-drawn buggy together to move around the farm.

The princess is set to announce her informal engagement with commoner Kei Komuro, a former university classmate, on Sept. 3.

In an animal breeding area for domestic species, the prince, the second son of Emperor Akihito, looked closely at Mangalitsa pigs, for he is studying animals as his lifetime work. The Princess also showed interest in the rare Hungarian hogs.

The prince and princess are scheduled to return to Japan from their private trip to this European country on Wednesday.