Mexico police rescue 126 Central American migrants packed into truck
A man carrying a child boards a private bus used by Mexican authorities to transport a large group of Central American migrants to a migrant detention facility in Veracruz, Mexico, late Saturday. Authorities say they rescued at least 115 migrants in Veracruz, a Mexican state located along the traditional route Central American migrants take to the U.S. Local press reports the group was being transported in inhumane conditions in a trailer. | AP

MEXICO CITY – Police have found 126 Central American migrants, many suffering severe dehydration, packed into a truck in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz, the country’s National Immigration Institute said.

It said 119 of the migrants were from Honduras and the rest from Guatemala.

Veracruz state police said the migrants were found Saturday in the municipality of Alto Lucero.

The state that stretches along much of the Gulf coast is a commonly used route for migrants trying to reach the U.S.

The immigration agency said two presumed people traffickers were detained and turned over to federal prosecutors.

