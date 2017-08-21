Audi used in deadly Cambrils attack caught on video speeding near Paris last week: newspaper
Relatives of suspects of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils gather with members of the local Muslim community as they take part in a rally to denounce terrorism in front of Ripoll's townhall, Spain, Sunday. | REUTERS

Reuters

PARIS – A car used to run over pedestrians in the Spanish coastal resort of Cambrils, killing one woman, was caught speeding on camera about a week earlier in Paris, Le Parisien reported on Sunday.

The attack came hours after a van traveling at high-speed drove through crowds of tourists and local people walking along the Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, higher up the coast, last Thursday. Thirteen people were killed in that attack.

Police in Cambrils subsequently shot dead five men wearing fake explosive belts after they charged the Audi into holidaymakers and, after it turned over, got out and began stabbingpeople. One Spanish woman was killed.

Without citing sources, Le Parisien said the Audi was caught on camera speeding in the Paris region about a week ago.

It said that at this stage French investigators had not found a direct operational link between the Spanish cell and France and that the car could have just been transiting through the country.

The French prosecutor’s office declinedcomment on the report.

Spanish media say the Audi belonged to Mohammed Aalla, who turned himself in to police after the Barcelona attack. One of Aalla’s brothers was killed in Cambrils and another brother, also suspected of belonging to the group, is missing.

Spanish police are hunting for a suspect believed to be the driver of the van that created carnage in Barcelona and on Sunday could not rule out that he had slipped over the border into France.

Relatives of suspects of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils gather with members of the local Muslim community as they take part in a rally to denounce terrorism in front of Ripoll's townhall, Spain, Sunday. | REUTERS People stand next to flowers, candles and other items set up on the Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona as they pay tribute Sunday to the victims of the Barcelona attack, three days after a van plowed into the crowd, killing 13 people and injuring over 100. | AFP-JIJI

