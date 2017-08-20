Princess Mako visits folk museum in Hungary with father Prince Akishino

Princess Mako and her father, Prince Akishino, visited a folk museum in Budapest on Saturday.

The prince’s eldest daughter, a specialist in museum studies, showed an interest in pottery wine jugs. When the director of the Museum of Ethnography explained their patterns and manufacturing process, she replied, “It’s interesting.”

According to the museum chief, the princess spent time viewing a wedding scene exhibition and gazed at the bridal clothes.

The prince, the second son of Emperor Akihito, asked: “How about them?”

The princess replied: “They are nice.”

Princess Mako is scheduled to announce her engagement to commoner Kei Komuro, a former university classmate, on Sept. 3. Their wedding is expected to take place next year.

The prince and princess are visiting Hungary on a private trip.