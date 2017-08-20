Hiroshima remembers victims of deadly landslides on third anniversary of the disaster

A memorial service was held Sunday to commemorate the third anniversary of landslides that claimed the lives of 77 people in Hiroshima.

“I don’t want anyone else to become a victim or a person feeling like us,” said 77-year-old Takako Miyamoto, one of the speakers at the event. She lost her husband after torrential rain caused a series of landslides in residential areas close to mountains in the city early on Aug. 20, 2014.

“It is really painful and sad. Our lives were ruined after losing everything dear to us, homes destroyed,” said Miyamoto, who had also been seriously injured in the landslide.

Touching on recent natural disasters including torrential rain in Kyushu last month, she said she “sincerely hopes that no one else dies in a disaster.”

Three years ago, about 400 houses were either washed away or damaged in the Hiroshima landslides.

“Residents are providing mutual support and the work to protect each other has progressed,” Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said at the ceremony. “We’d like to support these efforts.”

Jointly hosted by the governments of Hiroshima city and prefecture the event took place in Asakita Ward, one of the hardest hit areas.

Bereaved families and residents visited the devastated sites early Sunday to offer flowers and pray for the victims.

At the time, residents in the devastated area had not been informed of the landslide risk, as many of the sites were not designated within the warning zone in accordance with the law on prevention of landslide disasters.

Following the disaster, the state revised the law and obliged prefectural governments to swiftly make public the results of basic investigations of terrain and geological conditions. The revised law came into effect in January 2015.

According to the Hiroshima Prefectural Government, emergency work since the disaster to make 57 locations more resistant to landslides was completed in May this year.

The prefecture is expected to designate around 50,000 locations as landslide warning zones, but only about 40 percent of the areas had been so designated as of Aug. 10.