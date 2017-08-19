Depopulated village in Kochi can sustain municipal assembly, panel says

The depopulated village of Okawa, Kochi Prefecture, can maintain its teetering municipal assembly for the time being, its steering committee said in a report.

In a report submitted to Chairman Akira Asakura on Friday, the committee said it could secure a sufficient number of assembly members to function and that studying the feasibility of setting up a general council that will allow people to vote directly on key policies is unnecessary at the moment.

The committee recommended suspending the study while waiting for the central government to take action on depopulation.

The internal affairs ministry recently set up a panel to discuss ways to bolster depopulated assemblies in small towns and villages, including the possibility of introducing more direct forms of democracy.

Asakura has said the assembly might have to be dissolved when the current members’ terms expire in April 2019 because there aren’t enough members in the aging and shrinking community to sustain it.

In May, he sought advice from the steering committee and asked whether the village should consider setting up a general council of voters.

Okawa’s population peaked at about 4,100 in the early 1960s but stood at 396 in 2015. Of the remaining residents, 171 are over 65 years old and nearly a quarter — 96 — are 80 or older.