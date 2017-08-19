Former Moritomo Gakuen head Kagoike likely to be handed new arrest warrant in fraud case

Prosecutors plan to serve a fresh arrest warrant for subsidy fraud against the former head of an Osaka school operator embroiled in the scandal over a discounted purchase of public land, sources close to the case have said.

Yasunori Kagoike, the 64-year-old former head of Moritomo Gakuen arrested last month on suspicion of defrauding the central government of subsidies, is expected to be additionally charged with fraudulently seeking subsidies from the Osaka Prefectural Government, the sources said Friday.

Kagoike may be served the additional warrant as soon as Monday. Prosecutors are also investigating whether his wife, Junko, 60, was involved in the alleged fraud against the prefectural government, the sources said.

The Kagoikes came into the spotlight earlier this year over the school operator’s purchase of public land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, to open an elementary school with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, a plan that has since fizzled amid growing scrutiny into the land deal.

The two were arrested July 31 for allegedly swindling around ¥56 million in central government subsidies by padding the expenses for building the elementary school.

Kagoike, and possibly his wife, may face a new charge in connection with subsidies the prefectural government provided to a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen.

In May, the prefectural government filed a criminal complaint in connection with the subsidies, claiming that Kagoike had fraudulently secured about ¥62 million in subsidies over several years.

The Osaka Municipal Government has also filed a criminal complaint that Kagoike fraudulently obtained slightly more than ¥4.3 million in subsidies it provided to the kindergarten.

Regarding the controversial land deal, Moritomo Gakuen acquired the 8,770-sq.-meter plot in June last year for ¥134 million, roughly 14 percent of its appraised value, following negotiations with the Finance Ministry’s regional bureau in Osaka.

Prosecutors are looking into whether officials at the bureau may have committed breach of trust in the murky land deal.