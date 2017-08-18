Legoland Japan to launch free ticket campaign

Legoland Japan said Friday it will start giving free one-day tickets to visitors who purchase one-day or one-day family passes to the theme park.

The campaign will run from Saturday until Sept. 11 to lure extra visitors to Japan’s first outdoor Lego park ahead of Halloween and Christmas. The park opened in April.

The free tickets will be valid from Sept. 14 through the end of the year. But the campaign will not cover annual pass holders or group visitors, the Nagoya-based theme park said.

One-day tickets cost ¥6,900 for people 13 or older and ¥5,300 for children.

Legoland Japan is not doing as well as initially expected. Many visitors have complained that the ticket prices are too high. Children’s tickets, for example, cost ¥500 more than similar tickets to Tokyo Disneyland.

“The campaign is designed to encourage people who are hesitating to come to the park,” a Legoland official said.

The operator has recently appeared desperate to attract more visitors and has launched several discount campaigns.

Some of the restaurants at Maker’s Pier, a mall situated right next to Legoland, have closed partly because the theme park bans re-entry for everyone except yearly pass holders. This means traffic at the mall has been much lower than earlier expected, sources said.

On Thursday, the park’s operator announced that visitors over the six-month period through September will reach 1 million. The company is aiming to reel in two million visitors by April 2018.