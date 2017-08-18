Dollar slides to ¥109 on Trump woes, terror attacks in Barcelona

The dollar slid to levels around ¥109 in Tokyo trading on Friday, weighed down by growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and a deadly terrorist van attack in Barcelona overnight.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.05-05, down from ¥109.91-93 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1724-1726, down from $1.1754-1754, and at ¥127.86-88, down from ¥129.20-21.

The greenback came under selling in New York trading overnight amid a rumor that Gary Cohn may resign as director of the U.S. National Economic Council after a spate of corporate executives quit Trump’s advisory panels this week over his response to the weekend violence in Virginia.

Selling of the U.S. currency continued into Tokyo trading, although the White House denied the rumor.

Dollar sales against the yen accelerated also because the Japanese currency increased its safe-haven appeal following the Barcelona attack, for which the Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility.

“The dollar could face further selling if U.S. shares go into a deeper correction” following their overnight plunge, an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The euro weakened after minutes of the European Central Bank’s July monetary policy meeting showed concerns among ECB policymakers about the risk of the single currency’s “overshooting in the future.”