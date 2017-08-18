Nearly a third of moms involved in child abuse fatalities did not receive prenatal checkups: panel

A panel investigating fatal child abuse cases reported Thursday that more than 30 percent of the mothers of dead children did not receive prenatal checkups.

Finding mothers who need support while they are pregnant is widely seen as one of the keys to preventing child abuse.

But Kansai University professor Fumiharu Yamagata, who chaired the welfare ministry panel, said that was easier said than done.

“It’s difficult to find such mothers if even their families or schools don’t recognize” they need help, he said. The panel investigated cases involving children under 18 who died from abuse in the fiscal year ended March 2016.

The panel analyzed 72 child abuse cases involving 84 children from fiscal 2015 based on information from various governments.

When the murder-suicide cases were excluded, the tally of fatal abuse cases came to 48 involving 52 children.

The analysis found that 18 of the 52 children, or 34.6 percent, had resulted from unexpected pregnancies. It also found that the mothers of 17 children, or 32.7 percent, did not receive prenatal checkups.

While the number of children who died before turning one year old came to 30, or 57.7 percent of the total, 13 died in the first month. Twenty-six children, or half, were killed by their biological mothers.

In addition, it was found that 36 mothers received child care support from their spouses or other relatives, while four received no such support.

In one of the fatal abuse cases, a student attending a school for children with special needs gave birth to a baby boy in a bathroom at her home, and the baby soon died there from suffocation. In another case, a woman suffocated a baby girl born to her granddaughter at home.

In both cases, none of the kin living with the mothers of the babies were aware of their pregnancies, so there was no way for child consultation centers or other support bodies to get involved to prevent the deaths.