Fashion rentals make sense for moms on the go, often with kids in tow

As a mother of three working full time, buying my own clothes is among the last things on my to-do list.

But when I do go shopping, mostly likely at fast-fashion Uniqlo outlets, I’ll need to hurry up and snap grab five items in about 15 minutes before my kids start to whine. The result is that these snapped up purchases don’t suit me as nicely as I expected, adding to the pile of clothes in my closet that won’t be worn.

So renting a daily outfit from Aircloset Inc. seemed to be a reasonable investment for me when I joined the service about five months ago.

The biggest benefit is that I no longer need to fuss about what to wear for work. On a typical week, an Aircloset box will be delivered on Monday, providing outfits for Tuesday through Thursday, and they are returned on Friday.

Stylists choose the looks, and because I don’t know what clothes are in the box, it almost feels like getting a birthday surprise every week.

You register the type of clothes you like on the company’s app, so you won’t receive items that don’t match your preferences. The upside is that you’ll get flattering pieces that you may not normally choose on your own. Stylists offer tips on what kind of clothes go well with the items sent.

Sending feedback on the app will also help them figure out what kind of clothing to send in the future.

Is it worth paying a monthly fee of ¥9,800? That’s ¥117,600 worth of clothing you could have bought in a year.

There is a discount of up to ¥9,800 for longtime users — a contract of three, six and 10 months. Not willing to make a longer commitment, I’m currently on a three-month contract that will save me ¥1,000.

Users can also purchase the clothes rented, sometimes at a discount if they have already been used. I’ve bought only one so far, a one-piece dress.

One potential downside is the hassle of returning the box of clothes to a nearby delivery service or convenience store. For me, it’s not that big of a deal because there’s one near my home.

I’ve also considered Mechakari, another clothing rental service, operated by Stripe International Inc., in which users can pick the clothes they rent as opposed to stylists. I chose Aircloset because I wanted to save time.

All in all, the rental clothing service suits me well, at least for now.

For me, it’s about saving the time and trouble of wasting money on clothes I end up not wearing.