Japan Coast Guard in need of skilled recruits to boost ranks of traffic controllers

Japan Coast Guard members may be best known for their heroic rescue work after shipwrecks and other maritime accidents featured in the popular movie series “Umizaru” (“Sea Monkeys”).

Offscreen, coast guard maritime traffic controllers are the unsung heroes of safe cargo transportation, and by extension, the Japanese economy.

Due to an expanded range of responsibilities and authority, as well as the need for an increased workforce and higher-level skills, the coast guard will set a quota for new maritime traffic controllers, beginning with the employment exam in the current fiscal year.

Maritime traffic controllers are assigned to seven vessel traffic service centers in busy traffic areas of Japan.

Their main tasks will be to track cargo ships and tankers using radar and automatic identification systems. They will warn ships to change course to avoid collisions and decide the order of ships entering specific waterways.

The coast guard has so far selected personnel from crew members of its patrol and other ship and communications operators.

Under a law revision in 2009, maritime traffic controllers were granted greater authority in issuing instructions to vessels.

From January, they will be authorized to take measures aimed at preventing turmoil in the event of a disaster. In addition, the traffic control operations for Tokyo Bay and ports in the bay will be integrated.

With professional requirements set to become more complicated, the coast guard needs to recruit more maritime traffic controllers, whose total number stands at 269 currently, officials said. Due to the aging of the existing staff, with an average age of 50, the coast guard also faces the challenge of replenishing the workforce.

Also in view of requirements for English proficiency, the Coast Guard decided to create a system for training maritime traffic controllers as specialist personnel on a stable basis, the officials said.

According to the Coast Guard, 99 percent of Japan’s exports and imports and more than 40 percent of domestic cargo are transported by sea. An accident could disrupt maritime transportation, which would substantially hurt the economy.

The Coast Guard began accepting applications for its employment exam on July 18, the day after Marine Day. If hired, maritime traffic controller hopefuls will receive training for two years at a newly created controller course of the Japan Coast Guard School.

“An onshore assignment with set working hours is friendly to women as well,” an official said. “Many say that women’s voices tend to be clearer (for ship crews).”