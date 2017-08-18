Japan, Russia officials agree to aim for September accord for joint activities on disputed isles

Sub-Cabinet-level officials of Japan and Russia agreed on Thursday to aim for reaching at a bilateral summit early next month a final accord on joint economic activities on and around four Northwestern Pacific islands at the center of the two nations’ longstanding territorial row.

The Japan-Russia summit is slated to be held in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.

The two sides are set to hold discussions on picking projects that would be conducted early and how to move forward relevant procedures, in order to smooth the way for them to reach the envisioned final accord.

At Thursday’s vice-ministerial meeting, the Japanese side is believed to have proposed the launch of sightseeing tours using cruise ships to waters around the four Russian-controlled islands, which are claimed by Japan.

“We want to move ahead toward achieving our shared goal of concluding a peace treaty by holding constructive discussions on a future vision for the islands in a forward-looking manner,” Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba told reporters after the meeting.

Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov represented Russia at the meeting.

The islands, located off Hokkaido, were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The territorial dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

The two nations have agreed to conduct joint economic activities on and around the four islands under a special framework that will not undermine their respective legal positions on the islands. Close attention is being paid to whether and how they can build such a framework.

Believing that cruise ship tours can be realized at an early time because tour participants are not supposed to land on the islands, the Japanese side is apparently hoping to leverage the idea in accelerating the bilateral discussions.

At Thursday’s meeting, the two sides agreed to set additional entry points for former Japanese residents’ trip later this month to the Habomai islets, one of the four islands, for visits to family graves there and to promote work to realize former residents’ travel by air to some of the islands for similar grave visits in late September. The air travel, initially scheduled for June, was postponed due to unfavorable weather.

The Japanese and Russian governments are working to narrow the list of possible joint economic activities ahead of the planned bilateral summit.

In late June, a Japanese public-private survey team visited three of the four islands, inspecting tourism, fishery, medical and energy facilities there. Eiichi Hasegawa, who is an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and headed the June survey mission, also took part in the meeting.