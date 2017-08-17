Dollar falls below ¥110 in Tokyo on cautious Fed minutes

The dollar fell back below ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting revealed cautious views about making another interest rate hike.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.91-93, down from ¥110.87-87 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1754-1754, up from $1.1717-1717, and at ¥129.20-21, down from ¥129.92-92.

According to the minutes of the July 25 to 26 meeting released overnight, “some participants expressed concern about the recent decline in inflation” and observed that the central bank “could afford to be patient” in deciding when to raise its policy interest rate further.

The dollar dived from levels just below ¥111 to near ¥110 in New York trading overnight, on the heels of the release of the minutes.

Selling of the U.S. unit continued into Tokyo trading, pushing it down as low as below ¥109.70.

The greenback was also hurt by doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to run the government, as Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he would dissolve two advisory councils after some members quit over his response to the weekend violence in Virginia.

“The dollar’s topside versus the yen is likely to be limited for a while,” due also to lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea, an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.