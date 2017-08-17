First 57 temporary homes built for displaced residents of disaster-hit Fukuoka

Construction of 57 temporary homes for northern Kyushu residents displaced by massive downpours last month has been completed, local authorities said Thursday.

The new homes built in Asakura and Toho, both in Fukuoka Prefecture, will be available from Friday for two years, the prefecture said.

Of the 57 units, 40 in Asakura and the remaining units in Toho were all built on school grounds. Both are among areas hit hardest by the disaster, which left at least 34 dead.

The prefecture plans to construct 108 homes in total, including an additional 46 in Asakura and five more in Toho, by the end of October.

A total of 52 households have applied for the temporary housing in Asakura, and the city held a drawing last week to select residents for the first 40 homes.

“I’m relieved. During the two years I want to think about the future,” said Satomi Tanaka, 57, who has been offered accommodation at one of the temporary homes in Asakura.