Tokyo stocks sag further on yen’s rise, soft Fed report minutes

Stocks lost further ground Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, weighed down by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 26.65 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 19,702.63. On Wednesday, the key market gauge lost 24.03 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 1.18 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,614.82, after shedding 0.21 point the previous day.

Investor sentiment was battered by the yen’s rise after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, released on Wednesday, signaled that interest rate hikes would proceed at a slower pace.

But individual players actively bought small- and mid-cap issues, supporting the market’s downside, brokers said.

Some institutional investors refrained from purchasing stocks actively because “the external environment deteriorated,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Along with the Fed’s dovish minutes, Ota indicated that growing uncertainties over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump put a damper on sentiment. Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that he would dissolve two of his advisory councils following the resignation of several members.

An official at a major securities firm said that the Tokyo market’s downside was underpinned by “buying on dips for issues that announced robust earnings.”

Although the key market gauges ended lower, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,098 to 802 in the TSE’s first section, while 123 issues were unchanged.

Volume totaled 1.436 billion shares, compared with 1.435 billion shares on Wednesday.

The stronger yen battered export-oriented names including automakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Subaru as well as electronics parts suppliers TDK and Murata Manufacturing.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho and insurers Dai-ichi Life and T&D Holdings were also downbeat, reflecting lower long-term interest rates in the United States.

By contrast, Toho Zinc jumped 11.49 percent after zinc prices hit their highest in about 10 years on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday.

Other major winners included railway group Seibu Holdings and price comparison website operator Kakaku.com.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 50 points to 19,680.