New U.S. ambassador set to assume Japan post, vows strong economic and security ties

William Hagerty, the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan succeeding Caroline Kennedy, played up the close ties between the leaders of the two nations and vowed to maintain an “iron clad” bilateral economic and security relationship in a video message released Wednesday ahead of his arrival to Tokyo Thursday evening.

Speaking from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, Hagerty said the relationship between the administrations of U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “is marked by a number of notable firsts.”

The first phone call from a country leader placed to Trump was from Abe, he said. Abe was also the first foreign leader to visit Trump following his election victory, while the first bilateral summit Trump held was also with Abe.

“The President and I share the belief that there is no bilateral relationship more important to the United States than our alliance with Japan,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty, a private equity investor, is assuming his new role at a time when the security alliance between the two nations is considered especially crucial as North Korea’s escalating missile tests roil regional tensions.

Last week, North Korea’s state media said the country is developing a plan to test-fire intermediate ballistic missiles into seas near Guam, a plan it eventually shelved after an exchange of fiery rhetoric between Pyongyang and Washington.

“Our commitment to the security of Japan and our economic partnership is iron clad,” Hagerty said in the 2½-minute-long clip.

In the video, Hagerty emphasized his connections to Japan. Over two decades ago he spent three years in Japan working for the Boston Consulting Group, an experience that he said left him with a “lasting affection for the people of Japan.” He later went on to co-found private equity firm Hagerty Peterson & Co.

“Although I left Japan, Japan never left me,” he said.

During his stint as Secretary of Trade and Commerce in Tennessee, Hagerty said he worked closely with his Japanese counterparts to boost bilateral ties.

“Today, I’m delighted that Japanese factories and Japanese culture are blossoming across my home state,” he said.

Hagerty will be joined in Japan with his wife, two sons, two daughters and mother.

Kennedy, his predecessor, held the position from 2013 until January.