Melbourne named most livable city, 7th year in a row

The Australian city of Melbourne was named the world’s most livable city for a record seventh year in a row in a global survey released by the Economist Intelligence Unit on Wednesday.

Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria, received perfect scores for health care, education and infrastructure, giving it a final score of 97.5 out of 100 in this year’s Global Liveability Report. Austria’s capital Vienna was ranked second, just 0.1 point behind Melbourne, while Canada’s Vancouver followed closely in third place.

The annual survey ranked 140 global cities based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

In a statement, Lord Mayor of Melbourne Robert Doyle described the announcement as “an amazing feat that all Melburnians should be extremely proud of.”

“No city in the world has topped the EIU’s Liveability Index for seven consecutive years in its own right,” Doyle said.

Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews also described the first place ranking as a “win for all Victorians.”

“We’ll continue working hard every day to make Melbourne even better, and create a fairer, safer and stronger state for all Victorians,” the premier said in a statement.

Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, fell four spots to 11th place due to “growing concerns over possible terror attacks over the past three years.”

Rounding out the top 10 cities were Toronto and Calgary of Canada; Adelaide and Perth in Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Helsinki, Finland; and Hamburg, Germany.

By contrast, the report cited instability as one of the key factors for the low scores of the least livable cities in the world which included Syria’s Damascus, Nigeria’s Lagos and Libya’s Tripoli.