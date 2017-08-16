Dollar climbs to near ¥111 in Tokyo trading

The dollar advanced to levels just below ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, backed by stronger-than-expected U.S. retail data for July.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.87-87, up from ¥110.33-33 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1717-1717, down from $1.1745-1749, and at ¥129.92-92, up from ¥129.59-60.

The greenback temporarily advanced above ¥110.80 in overseas trading overnight following the release of the solid retail data. The U.S. unit was also supported by a jump in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Empire State manufacturing index for August to a three-year high.

In Tokyo, the dollar initially drifted moderately above ¥110.50, amid a dearth of further buying incentives, as well as the Bon holiday period in Japan.

The U.S. currency extended gains in late trading, briefly topping ¥110.90, against a backdrop of the euro’s advance on a rise in 10-year German bond yields, traders said.

Market participants are awaiting the release, early on Thursday Japan time, of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting.

The minutes are “unlikely to include hawkish remarks (about a policy rate hike) as the meeting took place (on July 25-26) before a recent series of strong U.S. economic data,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.