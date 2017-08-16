Tokyo stocks end lower amid weak yen, North Korea tensions

Stocks closed slightly lower in flat trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 24.03 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 19,729.28. On Tuesday, the key market gauge jumped 216.21 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,616.00, after gaining 17.15 points the previous day.

Stocks were caught in a tug of war between buying thanks to the yen’s weakening against the dollar and selling on concerns over geopolitical tensions over North Korea, brokers said.

The yen’s depreciation reflected stronger-than-expected readings on U.S. retail sales and New York’s manufacturing activity, they said.

Active buying of stocks was, however, held in check prior to a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea set to begin on Monday, they said.

The Tokyo stock market will “be in a lull” until the U.S.-South Korea joint military drill takes place, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Akira Tanoue, senior investment strategist at Nomura Securities Co., warned that the military exercise could affect the market if its scale is larger than anticipated.

On Wednesday, investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the release later in the day of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting in July, Tanoue noted.

But the market’s downside was underpinned by buybacks after tensions on the Korean Peninsula spurred selling of stocks in recent sessions, he said.

Although the key market gauges ended lower, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,034 to 874 in the TSE’s first section, while 115 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.44 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.65 billion shares.

Consumer electronics retailers Bic Camera and K’s Holdings met with selling on concerns that the recent unseasonable weather, including a long spell of rain in Tokyo, would weigh down on air conditioner demand, brokers said.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and Casio Computer.

By contrast, the weaker yen supported automakers Nissan and Subaru as well as electronics parts supplier Murata Manufacturing.

Also on the plus side were oil company JXTG Holdings and Japan Airlines.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 10 points to 19,730.