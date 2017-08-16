Heiwa plans new business complex near Tokyo Stock Exchange

Heiwa Real Estate Co. plans to build a business complex near the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the first round of its project to redevelop the Nihonbashi Kabutocho district, Japan’s equivalent to Wall Street.

The realtor, which owns the TSE building, will begin construction by March next year, aiming to complete the project two years later. The development is part of an effort to support the metropolitan government’s initiative to turn Tokyo into a global financial center, the company said Tuesday.

According to Heiwa, the building with 15 stories above ground and two underground will be built on a 3,350 sq.-meter site adjacent to Kayabacho Station — on Tokyo Metro Co.’s Tozai Line — jointly with landowners Yamatane Real Estate Co. and Chibagin Securities Co.

The building will have a total floor space of about 38,000 sq. meters, large enough for companies to hold shareholders meetings and set up facilities to enhance communication with investors, it said.