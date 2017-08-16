Kagome looking to exit U.S. family food business

Kagome Co. has announced a plan to sell its stake in U.S.-based subsidiary Preferred Brands International Inc. to Effem Holdings Ltd, an investment firm under U.S. food giant Mars Inc., in a move to withdraw from family food operations in the United States.

The Japanese firm did not disclose the value of the deal.

In May 2015, Kagome acquired 70 percent of shares in PBI, for about ¥9.6 billion. The Connecticut-based subsidiary sells Asian food and other products in the United States

PBI’s founding family has recently offered to sell the remaining 30 percent stake to Kagome, but the Japanese company has found little merit in taking full control, sources said.

In the U.S. market, Kagome will now focus on business-use food products. The sale of the PBI shares is not expected to cause losses for Kagome, according to its public relations group.