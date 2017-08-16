Amazon Japan unit drops price clause for e-book sellers amid antitrust scrutiny

A group company within Amazon Japan G.K. has removed a contract clause requiring publishers to market e-books on Amazon’s website at the lowest price when selling the same products on rival sites, the Fair Trade Commission said Tuesday.

According to the FTC, Amazon Services International Inc. has revoked the clause requiring that terms match those made with rivals like Rakuten Inc. and Apple Inc.

The anti-monopoly watchdog has been concerned that the clause may undermine fair competition and hinder companies from cutting prices and improving services.

Earlier this year, the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc. removed a “most favored nation” clause, a similar contract provision it concluded with product sellers using the Amazon Marketplace online platform, after on-site inspections by the FTC.

Amazon’s MFN clause for e-book retailers was also seen as problematic in Europe. In May, the company agreed with the European Commission to take measures to improve the situation.