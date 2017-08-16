Postwar Japanese retell war accounts to preserve vital history

Seventy-two years after the end of World War II, many of those with first-hand experience of the conflict have either passed away or are in advanced age, prompting concerns that memories of the war will fade away with their passing.

With this in mind, the government and museums are encouraging younger people to become storytellers who preserve wartime history so they can convey the tragedy of war to future generations.

In the state-funded project, three organizations, including Shokei-kan and the National Showa Memorial Museum (Showa-kan), have been conducting since October last year a three-year training program for would-be storytellers to prepare them for sharing war stories at schools.

Showa-kan relates the hardships experienced by families of the war dead, victims of airstrikes and repatriated nationals. Shokei-kan exhibits items from former Imperial Japanese servicemen who were wounded or became sick during the conflict.

Around 30 people are currently undergoing training through the project. They prepare lectures independently on the basis of the stories they’ve heard from people who experienced the war, and improve their narration skills.

At the Tokyo chapter of the Support and Communications Centers for People Returning from China, eight people from a variety of backgrounds — including a housewife, a university lecturer and a child and grandchild of Japanese nationals left behind in China after the war — are taking part in a training course.

In July, they heard the account of a war-displaced Japanese woman who arrived in Japan from China in 1990 after experiencing hardship with her adopted parents. After a four-hour session with the woman, the trainees also shared their feelings about hearing her story.

After the Soviet Union joined the war against Japan in its last phase in August 1945, many Japanese nationals were forced to flee Manchuria, now northeastern China, which had been under Japanese control. In the process, many children were separated from parents and left behind.

Kiyomi Makiguchi, a 51-year-old company worker, is one of the participants in the storyteller training program. Her grandmother and father were displaced in China after the war, and she was born in China to a Japanese father and a Chinese mother.

In 1982, Makiguchi came to Japan for the first time with her family at age 15. She struggled with the Japanese language in the beginning, but managed to graduate from high school and secure a job. She now has a Chinese husband and two children.

Her father never told her about his life around the war’s end.

“I should have asked him more,” Makiguchi said.

With her children grown up, she said, “At last, I have time to reflect on myself properly. I joined the program with the feeling that it’s now or never. It gave me an opportunity to take a renewed look at myself.”

“Tragedies caused by the war should be shared in society,” said Kiyofumi Kato, who serves as an adviser for the program at the Tokyo chapter.

“For years, we had people who could share their war experiences. But from now, people who have heard the stories need to hand them down,” said Kato, an associate professor of modern Japanese history at the National Institute for Japanese Literature, who oversees the project.

In Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, workers at the Himeyuri Peace Museum have become storytellers in order to continue relating the experiences of the young female students mobilized to work in the wartime Himeyuri nursing corps. They did so after former members of the unit effectively retired due to old age more than two years ago.

On Sunday, Hiromi Onabe, 36, one of the workers at the Himeyuri museum, delivered a lecture about the account of former Himeyuri unit member Kikuko Miyagi, who died in 2014 at the age of 86.

The Himeyuri unit was mobilized in March 1945 in Okinawa where a savage ground battle, known as the Battle of Okinawa, took place in the final stage of the war. The unit comprised 240 members — 222 students aged 15 to 19 and 18 teachers — from the Female Division of Okinawa Normal School and the Okinawa First Girls’ High School.

Miyagi, who was 16 years old at the time, treated injured troops with inadequate equipment and helped bury the dead. After an order to dissolve the unit was issued in June the same year, she had to evacuate while leaving a severely injured classmate at a shelter. Miyagi lost another schoolmate due to U.S. bombings.

Onabe said in Sunday’s lecture that Miyagi was unable to talk about her experiences for some time after the war’s end because she felt guilty for surviving and thought about the feelings of the bereaved families of dead schoolmates.

“Please keep in mind that we cannot live without peace,” Miyagi said in a video message shown during the lecture.

Onabe said that former Himeyuri corps members had talked about their friends who died in the war but not their own painful experiences. “We hope to convey that part” on their behalf, Onabe said.

Of the 240 members of the corps, 136 died. At present, eight surviving members are still telling their stories, but only on special occasions.

“I can listen to young employees’ talks without concern (about these accounts being lost in the future),” said Yoshiko Shimabukuro, 89, head of the museum. Since Shimabukuro retired as a storyteller in March 2015, museum workers who were born after the war have delivered hundreds of lectures.

Meanwhile, the museum, which was established in 1989 by surviving Himeyuri corps members, is experiencing a decline in the number of visitors as war memories fade. In fiscal 2016 the museum had some 580,000 visitors — down by about 333,000 from nearly a decade ago.

The museum is “a key facility where postwar generations can learn about the war,” said Chokei Futenma, 57, deputy head of the museum. “It will become an important place to tell children and grandchildren about the war,” he added, while calling on the public visit the museum.