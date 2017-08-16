Large bounty offered for giant tortoise on the run

Two weeks after going on the lamb, a ¥500,000 reward has been offered for the return of a giant tortoise that went missing from a zoo in Okayama Prefecture.

Aboo, the female Aldabra giant tortoise, disappeared from Shibukawa Animal Park in the city of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, and was last seen on the morning of Aug. 1, according to the zoo’s website.

“Staffers have been conducting searches after work until dark. We’ve looked everywhere. I’m dying to see Aboo,” an official wrote on the zoo’s official blog on Aug. 7. “All staffers, together with animals, will brace ourselves and work hard to avoid the same mistakes from happening again in the future.”

The zoo is offering the reward in the hopes of encouraging nearby residents to join the search, said Tatsuaki Murase, a zoo official at Shibukawa Animal Park, on Wednesday.

Aboo was allowed to roam freely in an unenclosed area and had never tried to escape since coming to the zoo in 2004, according to Murase. However, surveillance camera footage showed her leaving the area on Aug. 1.

Since a tortoise’s walking speed is, at most, a slow pace, Murase said Aboo may have been kidnapped. Her size would also make it difficult to hide behind bushes, he added.

Visitors, especially children, adore Aboo and she is “on of the popular animals at the zoo,” said Murase, adding that he hopes to find her as soon as possible.

To report the whereabouts of Aboo, call Shibukawa Animal Park at 0863(81)-3030.