‘We’ll see’ what happens to Bannon, Trump tells impromptu briefing
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, in April. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won't say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. 'We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,' Trump said at an impromptu news conference Tuesday, where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. | AP

/

‘We’ll see’ what happens to Bannon, Trump tells impromptu briefing

AP

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump won’t say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve Bannon.

At an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump answered questions about his confidence in his top adviser by saying “we’ll see what happens.”

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has been back in the hot seat as some of Trump’s closest advisers nudge the president to get rid of him. The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is under fire for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bannon once described Breitbart as “the platform for the alt-right.”

The president says Bannon is a friend and “a good man; he is not a racist.”

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, in April. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won't say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. 'We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,' Trump said at an impromptu news conference Tuesday, where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. | AP

, , , ,