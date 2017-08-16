Shizuoka institute boasts storage batteries using activated charcoal from coffee grounds

An institute in Shizuoka Prefecture has been making efforts to create a storage battery using activated charcoal made with coffee grounds, focusing on the advantages of being eco-friendly and inexpensive because it recycles waste.

“It is as efficient as ordinary activated charcoal. I want it to be used for various purposes,” said Keisuke Kikuchi, a senior researcher at Industrial Research Institute of Shizuoka Prefecture.

Activated charcoal, which has many microscopic holes on the surface, can store electricity when it is soaked in electrolyte solution. The finer the holes are and the wider the surface is, the more electricity it can store. Storage batteries are widely used at factories as backup power in case of a blackout. Activated charcoal is also used to deodorize air and clean water, as the holes can adsorb various substances.

But on the other hand, it is hard to increase production because palm trees are the major material of activated charcoal and increasing their harvest would lead to destruction of tropical forests.

Shizuoka Prefecture, where factories of major beverage makers are located, ranks third on the list of coffee beverage shipments. Every year some 4.3 tons of coffee grounds accumulate after the coffee is extracted, but the grounds have been discarded because they are not suitable for feed or fertilizer.

A research team led by Kikuchi found that coffee grounds contain a lot of carbon and have many fine holes, whose characteristics are similar to those of activated charcoal. The team created a power storage using two sheets of thin plates made by charcoal processed with coffee grounds.

The institute has merit because the coffee grounds are virtually free and the supply is stable. The storage batteries retain their power and can be used quickly, making them suitable for times of natural disasters. The institute has already received queries about practical uses for the batteries from companies inside and outside the prefecture.

“I want to make the batteries more widely used as environmental-friendly technology, using unused domestic material,” Kikuchi said, adding that he is gearing up for studies on mass production.