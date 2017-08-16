Neighbor couple claim Trump ex-campaign boss Lewandowski threatened them over property gripe

Neighbors of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, say he harassed them in a land dispute and threatened to use his “political clout” to make their lives “a nightmare.”

Glenn and Irene Schwartz countersued Lewandowski this month after he filed a $5 million lawsuit in July over access to a pond-front property in Windham, New Hampshire. Lewandowski accused the couple of blocking an easement granted to him so he could reach the tract. Court documents indicate Lewandowski is building a garage at the property.

In the countersuit, the Schwartzes accuse Lewandowski of repeatedly intimidating them, once coming out of his house with a baseball bat and another time yelling on the phone that he would “use his political connections and clout to shut down all building and work and make your life a nightmare with an expensive and extended lawsuit.”

They also contend Lewandowski disrupted electrical work necessary for a house they were building by blocking a power source with his pickup truck and illegally accessing a private well on their property.

The couple are not asking for a specific amount of money in the countersuit, but are requesting damages associated with the emotional distress they contend Lewandowski inflicted on them.

Lewandowski’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.