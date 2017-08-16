CBO warns health insurance premiums will soar if Trump halts Obamacare subsidies
President Donald Trump speaks about health care July 24 in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. People buying individual health care policies would face sharply higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options, if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop Obamacare payments to insurers, congressional experts said Tuesday. | AP

WASHINGTON – People buying individual health care policies would face higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop Obamacare payments to insurers.

That’s the conclusion of a new report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO report Tuesday also estimated that cutting off the payments would add $194 billion to federal deficits over a decade. That’s because other subsidies would automatically increase with rising premiums, wiping out any savings.

The “cost-sharing” payments reimburse insurers for subsidizing out-of-pocket costs for people with modest incomes.

Trump has threatened to cut off the money, most recently after the collapse of the GOP health care bill. He says that will force Democrats to negotiate with him on health care.

