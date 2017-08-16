U.S. prosecutors try to force firm to turn over website records linked to Inauguration Day protests

U.S. prosecutors are trying to force a company to turn over what it says is a vast amount of information related to a website used to organize Inauguration Day protests that turned destructive.

More than 200 people were charged after protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say the website disruptj20.org was used for planning the disturbances. It obtained a search warrant for the company that hosted the website, DreamHost.

DreamHost says the warrant seeking information about the 1.3 million visitors to the site and other information is “sweeping” and violates the Constitution and a federal privacy law.

Prosecutors declined comment on the case. A Friday hearing is scheduled.