Dollar rises to around ¥110.30 as U.S.-North Korea tension eases

The dollar rose to levels around ¥110.30 in Tokyo trading Tuesday as tension between the United States and North Korea eased on less hard-line remarks from both sides.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.33-33, up from ¥109.73-75 at the same time on Monday. The euro was at $1.1745-1749, down from $1.1807-1808, and at ¥129.59-60, compared with ¥129.57-64.

In a joint article published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson highlighted their country’s “peaceful pressure” campaign to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, reiterating that it does “not seek an excuse” to invade North Korea.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, in a report on Tuesday, quoted the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying that he would watch U.S. actions for a little while, while showing readiness to carry out a plan to fire ballistic missiles into the waters around Guam.

The North Korean leader’s remarks “encouraged selling of the yen to unwind recent purchases amid risk aversion” over the North Korean situation, said an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house.

The dollar was also supported versus the yen by Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley’s overnight remarks sounding positive about an additional Fed policy rate hike by the end of this year, traders said.