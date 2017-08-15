Tokyo stocks rebound on receding North Korea worries

Stocks staged a powerful rally on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday after investor concerns about tensions over North Korea somewhat receded.

The Nikkei 225 average jumped 216.21 points, or 1.11 percent, to end at 19,753.31. On Monday, the key market gauge had plunged 192.64 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished 17.15 points, or 1.07 percent, higher at 1,616.21, after falling 18.19 points the previous day.

A wide range of issues attracted buying on dips, brokers said.

Investors took heart from a slide in the yen against the dollar, and an overnight rise in U.S. and European equities, after a spate of news reports helped ease investor worries over North Korea, brokers said.

The dollar rose above ¥110 following news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will watch U.S. actions for a while before making a decision on whether to fire ballistic missiles into the waters near Guam.

Sentiment also improved on the back of a joint op-ed by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that stated the significance of pressing North Korea with diplomatic measures, brokers said.

Investors were “encouraged by the firmness of the downside of the market,” as the Nikkei average did not finish below 19,500 on Monday, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Tuesday’s rise was also supported by brisk Japanese gross domestic product data for April-June that was released on Monday, which prompted purchases of issues that announced strong earnings, Tabei said.

“But it is clear that the market’s condition is not at a level to allow the Nikkei to retake the 20,000 threshold,” he said, adding that new stimulus measures from the Japanese government will be needed to drive up stocks further.

On North Korea, the Tokyo market is unlikely to react until the reclusive state shows any response to a U.S.-South Korea joint military drill to begin Monday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,537 to 393 in the TSE’s first section, while 93 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.650 billion shares from Monday’s 1.959 billion shares.

Material and chemical makers were buoyant, led by Fujifilm, which on Monday released robust earnings results thanks to continuing brisk sales of its Instax instant cameras.

Financial issues, including banking group Resona, Japan Post Bank, nonbank lender Aiful and Japan Exchange Group, the operator of the TSE, were upbeat on higher U.S. interest rates.

By contrast, energy stocks, such as refiner Idemitsu Kosan, were hit by selling on lower crude oil prices.