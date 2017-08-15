Pantone creates ‘Purple Rain’ hue to honor Prince

NEW YORK – A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

The “Purple Rain” hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic he began using as his name in 1993 in a tense legal battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of the master recordings of some of his biggest hits.

He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

This image provided by the Pantone Color Institute shows 'Love Symbol #2,' named for the famous symbol Prince used as his name during a dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. Records. | PANATONE COLOR INSTITUTE / VIA AP

