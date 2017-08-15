Over 6,000 offer prayers at Tokyo event held on 72nd anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender

More than 6,000 people offered a silent prayer for the war dead during a state-sponsored ceremony at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking the 72nd anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, with aging relatives conspicuous by their absence.

The oldest relative to attend was Harumi Serigano, 101, whose soldier-husband, Hiroshi, was killed in Motobu, Okinawa, on June 24, 1945.

As more than seven decades have passed since the end of the war, the number of attending widows of Japanese soldiers, like Serigano — once the typical next of kin — has fallen to six this year from 954 in 1998.

According to the internal affairs ministry, the number of widows of Japanese servicemen who are receiving a military pension has dwindled to 94 this year.

Meanwhile, according to a June survey by NHK, 14 percent of 503 respondents across the country aged 18 and 19 said they didn’t know Aug. 15 was the anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender. The result has underlined the growing difficulty in passing down collective memories of the war Japan waged in the 1930s and ’40s to members of the younger generation.

Attendants at the ceremony observed a moment of silence for the 3.1 million Japanese war dead at noon, when the late Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, addressed the nation 72 years ago by radio to announce that Japan had surrendered. The speech was made days after Hiroshima and Nagasaki were hit with atomic bombs, and many other cities lay in ruins after U.S. air raids.

In their respective speeches, Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered messages that were almost identical to those given in last year’s ceremony. The Emperor expressed “deep remorse” over the war, while Abe repeated his vow to keep Japan from waging war again.

As in the case for the past five years since he took office, Abe did not mention Japan’s wartime invasion of other parts of Asia or the damage and hardship endured by people in the areas of conquest.

All of Abe’s predecessors after 1993 mentioned in one way or another the responsibility Japan bore for the war in their speeches at the annual ceremony.

“We will never again let the devastation of war repeat itself,” Abe said in his speech on Tuesday. “Consistently since the end of the war, Japan has assiduously walked the path of a country that abhors war and values peace,”repeating key phrases of the speech he delivered last year.

Meanwhile, Emperor Akihito said: “Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated.”

Under the postwar Constitution, the Emperor is not allowed to engage in any political activities, including expressing an opinion on any politically sensitive issue.

When the Emperor for the first time mentioned his “deep remorse over the last war” in his 2015 speech made at the 70th anniversary ceremony, it made headlines because discussing Japan’s wartime misdeeds still can be politically sensitive.

The focus of public attention now is whether any of Abe’s new Cabinet members will visit the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on the anniversary day.

Abe reshuffled his Cabinet on Aug. 3, and it now does not include Sanae Takaichi and Tomomi Inada, close aides to Abe and regular visitors to the contentious shrine.

China and South Korea regard the Shinto shrine as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism because it enshrines Class-A war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with millions of Japanese war dead.