People under 20 to remain subject to Japan’s gambling ban even after adult age is lowered

The Japanese government plans to continue prohibiting people under 20 from participating in publicly run gambling events after the adult age in the country is lowered from the current 20 to 18, sources said Monday.

The move is designed to protect young people against gambling addiction, the sources said.

The government is slated to submit a bill to revise the Civil Code to introduce the new adult age during an extraordinary parliamentary session later this year.

Along with the adult age bill, the government plans to propose replacing the current gambling ban for “people under the adult age” with one for “people under 20” in laws for gambling on horse, bicycle, boat and motorcycle racing.

Despite the lower adult age, the government also plans to maintain the existing alcohol and smoking bans for people under 20.