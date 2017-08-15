Tokyo court introduces tablets to provide trial info to public

Tablet computers will be introduced from Tuesday at a court building in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward to help audiences check trial information of the day, in a bid to improve convenience.

This will be the first time for trial information tables on paper to be replaced with tablets in the country, said an official of Tokyo High Court, which is in charge of maintenance of the building.

The building also hosts such courts as the Tokyo District Court and Intellectual Property High Court, attracting some 10,000 visitors a day.

The tablets include information such as the names of cases to be tried on the day and those of defendants, and the opening times for the trials.

A total of 18 A4-sized tablets will enable users to search trial information in a detailed way. The introduction of the tablets cost some ¥3.9 million, the official said.

A long line of visitors sometimes forms to check court information tables on paper, the official said.