Panama court sentences American to 47 years for five slayings, accomplice ex-wife to 26

A court in Panama has sentenced American William Dathan Holbert to 47 years in prison for robbing and killing five other Americans in a Caribbean tourist destination.

Holbert’s ex-wife, Laura Reese, was sentenced to 26 years for her role.

Authorities say Holbert admitted killing five people between 2007 and 2010 in Bocas del Toro province in order to steal their property.

Holbert and Reese were arrested trying to enter Nicaragua from Costa Rica in 2010.

The bodies of four adults and one child were found buried on the property of a hostel Holbert owned. Holbert and Reese had fled North Carolina where he had sold his landscaping business and filed for bankruptcy.